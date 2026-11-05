Brisbane City Council has approved a plan to award a contract for the $105 million upgrade of the Lindum railway crossing in Wynnum West. As ABC News reports, underground power networks at the site were relocated earlier.

Change in the crossing configuration

The federal government will allocate $85 million for the project, while the state government and the city council will each contribute $10 million. The crossing will be moved west and positioned perpendicular to the tracks, while traffic through the intersection will be regulated by traffic lights.

The plan also provides for the removal of the right turn from Sibley Road onto Kianawah Road, the construction of shared paths for pedestrians and cyclists, and bicycle lanes. Brisbane City Council infrastructure representative Ryan Murphy said that the current crossing layout distracts drivers and may result in vehicles accidentally entering the tracks.

According to Queensland Rail, Lindum was among the 10 crossings with the highest number of dangerous near-misses with trains in the last financial year. Since 2019, two people have died at this crossing: pedestrian Genevieve Payne and a 32-year-old South Korean national whose car collided with a train.

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Construction planned for 2027

The tender for the works is planned to be announced in January after the design is completed. Construction is due to begin in mid-2027 and be completed by the end of 2028. The plan listed global economic uncertainty, rising fuel costs, a possible reduction in the number of competitive bids, and the need to coordinate work with Queensland Rail among the risks.

Murphy said that the budget includes a contingency of about 30%. According to him, city council specialists have already mapped the utility networks beneath the intersection, including a high-pressure gas pipeline, data transmission lines, railway signalling, water mains and sewerage.

Coopers Plains project without a timeline

Meanwhile, the overpass project above the Boundary Road crossing in Coopers Plains, which is being implemented by the state government, still has no set construction start date. Work there was supposed to begin in 2025.

Federal MP Julie-Ann Campbell said that consultations and design work had been completed, land had been acquired and buildings demolished, but a start date for the work had still not been determined. Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads said it remained committed to the project for future delivery and that planning was at an advanced stage.

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