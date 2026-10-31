Police in Brisbane, Australia, have charged three people following a series of alleged armed robberies linked to a Haval H6 vehicle. As ABC News reports, two women and a man were arrested after a pursuit involving a car police believe was stolen.

Knife threat in Kuraby

Officers were called to a home in Kuraby, a southern suburb of Brisbane, at about 3:15pm on Friday. Police allege that a man and a woman threatened a female resident with a knife before attempting to steal her car.

Investigators also said the same people may have been involved in an attempted armed robbery in Sunnybank Hills earlier that day. According to police, after the incidents they drove away in a black Haval H6 that was stolen from a car wash in Goodna on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Pursuit through suburbs

At about 5:00pm, the vehicle was spotted in Waterford, after which a police helicopter began tracking its movements. Footage released by police shows the car being driven dangerously through Forest Lake, Sumner Park, Corinda and Indooroopilly.

In one incident, the vehicle drove through the grounds of a petrol station and narrowly missed a cyclist. At 6:13pm in Milton, police deployed a tyre deflation device. Seven minutes later, the car stopped on Haly Road in the neighbouring suburb of St Lucia.

A 26-year-old woman from Morningside and a 22-year-old woman from Kingston were charged with multiple offences, including armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. A 24-year-old man from Forest Lake was charged with 12 offences. All three were due to appear before Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday. Police are asking witnesses, including dashcam owners, to provide information.

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