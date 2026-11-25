In the United Kingdom, people aged 16–44 have begun having sex less often: the typical number of sexual encounters in the previous four weeks fell from four in 1990 to two in 2022–2024. Scientists reported these findings of the fourth National Survey of Sexual Attitudes and Lifestyles, Natsal-4, News-Medical reports.

About 6,700 randomly selected residents of England, Scotland and Wales aged 16–59 took part in the study, conducted from September 2022 to January 2024. The first five scientific papers based on the survey results were published by The Lancet.

Fewer sexual encounters among young people

77% of respondents aged 16–59 said they had had sex during the past year, while 89% had done so at least once in their lives. The median number of lifetime sexual partners was five.

Researchers largely attribute the reduced frequency of sexual encounters among younger respondents to a growing share of those who have never had sex. This was reported by 38% of women and 28% of men aged 16–24, compared with about one-fifth in previous survey waves. At the same time, among people aged 35–44 who had sexual experience, the frequency of encounters also fell from three to two times per month over the past decade.

Over a decade, the share of women aged 16–44 who had ever had sex with a same-sex partner rose from 7% to 14%. Among men, the corresponding figure increased from 4% to 12%. The authors noted that the scale of this increase may be somewhat overstated because lesbian, gay and bisexual people were slightly more likely to participate in the latest survey.

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The need for healthcare services remains

Among 16–24-year-olds who had sexual experience and only opposite-sex partners, 26% of women and 29% of men reported behaviour associated with the risk of sexually transmitted infections. This included having four or more partners in a year, sex without a condom with two or more partners, or concurrent sexual partnerships during the previous five years.

About 19% of women who could become unintentionally pregnant did not use an effective method of contraception. Among women aged 16–24, the use of hormonal contraception fell from 65% to 50% over a decade. At the same time, 42% of pregnancies during the previous year were either unplanned or caused women mixed feelings.

Decline in chlamydia testing

Scientists also recorded a decline in young people seeking sexual health services. Among women aged 16–24 who had sexual experience and only opposite-sex partners, this figure remained at 23%, while among men it fell from 16% to 8% over a decade. Chlamydia testing among young women declined from 54% to 18%.

At the same time, the human papillomavirus vaccination programme produced a notable result: among women aged 18–29, the share of infections with two HPV types that cause most cases of cervical cancer fell by 86%, from 8.7% to 1.6%. All recorded infections in this group were among unvaccinated women.

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