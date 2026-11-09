About 20,000 foreign offenders are living in communities in the United Kingdom, according to data from the country's Home Office. They include 642 Iraqi citizens and 596 Algerian citizens, The National reports.

The publication notes that hundreds of Iraqi and Algerian citizens are subject to deportation orders. Data released to The Times show that the share of those deported is 4.2% among Algerian citizens and 3.4% among Iraqi citizens.

Removal data

According to the source, 773 offenders were awaiting deportation to Nigeria. Another 775 offenders from Jamaica who were subject to immigration enforcement measures were also living in communities.

The number of returns from the United Kingdom rose from 8,000 in 2020, when the Conservatives were in power, to 36,000 in 2025 under the Labour government. At the same time, foreign offenders accounted for less than 30% of all people returned or removed from the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Deportation rules

Following legislative changes that came into force this year, all foreign offenders sentenced to more than one year in prison are placed on the deportation list. According to the data cited, citizens of EU countries are returned to their states more often than people from other countries.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accused the government of allowing foreign criminals to remain in the country. The UK Home Office said that every foreign national who receives a prison sentence is referred for consideration for deportation at the first opportunity, and is banned from returning after removal. According to the department, nearly 12,000 foreign criminals, including murderers and rapists, have been returned or deported in the two years since the most recent election.

Among the Algerians mentioned in the report is 24-year-old Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who arrived in Britain in 2019 on a visitor visa. At the end of 2025, he was mistakenly released from Wandsworth Prison in London, prompting a search. He was later tried in cases involving burglary, carrying a knife and assaulting an emergency worker; he is to be deported after completing his prison sentence.

Read us on