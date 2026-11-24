In the United Kingdom, around 3.8 million people, including nearly one million children, lived in destitution last year. This is according to a study conducted by Heriot-Watt University together with research company Verian and funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Anadolu Agency reports.

Lack of funds for basic needs

Researchers define destitution as a situation in which people or households cannot provide for basic needs: food, adequate clothing, heating and hygiene products. According to the study, millions of the country's residents struggled to pay for these essentials.

Destitution levels remained at the 2022 level. The study notes that at that time, the level was nearly two and a half times higher than in 2017.

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Highest level in London

Among the regions of the United Kingdom, the highest level of destitution was recorded in London: around 2% of households experienced it during the period covered by the study. This is nearly twice as high as in South West England, where the share of affected households was the lowest.

In London itself, the country's highest rate was found in the borough of Newham, where more than 3% of households were classified as being in destitution. In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the level of destitution was lower than in England and in the United Kingdom overall. The lowest figure among these three parts of the country was recorded in Wales, followed by Scotland, while Northern Ireland had a slightly higher share.

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