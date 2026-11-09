In the United Kingdom, 15,578 out of 23,538 immigration enforcement actions in 2025, or 66.1%, did not result in arrests. These included raids at workplaces and homes, as well as spot checks. This was reported by The Guardian, citing data obtained through freedom of information requests.

Warrants were used infrequently

According to the data, immigration services carried out an average of 60 enforcement actions per day in 2025. A warrant was used in only 25.81% of cases in which officers entered premises. Critics believe this may indicate that checks were conducted on the basis of insufficiently reliable information.

Nearly 89% of reports of suspected immigration law violations came from the public or through the Crimestoppers charity, which collects anonymous reports. Around 2% of such reports came from the police.

The UK Home Office rejected accusations of conducting unjustified raids. The department said it carefully verifies intelligence before operations begin.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Inspection of a restaurant in Cornwall

Last month, immigration officers entered the Sultanz Indian restaurant in Camborne, Cornwall, without a warrant. The establishment's owner, Samsu Ali, said that staff were asked to provide personal information.

Restaurant employee Nanu Mia was handcuffed and detained, but was later released after his sister brought identification that helped confirm his right to work in the United Kingdom. According to Ali, the number of restaurant visitors declined significantly after the raid, despite no immigration rule violations being found at the establishment.

Under UK law, immigration enforcement officers may enter licensed premises, including restaurants, pubs, hotels and cafes, without a warrant if alcohol is sold there or hot food is offered late at night. In other cases, they may ask for the consent of the tenant, manager or owner of the premises; in more than 12,000 cases in 2025, access was obtained in this way.

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