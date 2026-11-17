British actors’ union Equity has agreed a deal with television and film producers to protect performers when their digital replicas are used. The document provides actors with the right to receive payment for such use and to give or withhold consent, The Guardian reports.

The three-year agreement, signed with the Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television, is to be put to a vote of Equity’s 8,000 members. The union’s leadership recommends approving it. The document also provides for pay rate increases of 24% for major feature films and 9% for television projects.

Consent for a specific project

The new contracts must clearly specify that producers receive permission to use an actor’s digital replica only for a specific project, rather than unlimited general consent. Separate approval from the performer will be required if a digital double or digital alterations substantially change scenes involving an agreed level of nudity or simulated sexual activity.

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The agreement also prohibits producers from using a digital replica during a strike in cases where such use requires the actor’s consent.

Concerns over scanning

In December last year, 99% of participants in Equity’s consultative vote supported possible industrial action and refusing scanning on sets without additional safeguards regarding artificial intelligence. Actors feared that body-scan data could be used to train AI models on their appearance or poses, which could deprive them of work.

At the same time, Equity noted that the agreement does not establish direct contractual safeguards regarding the use of actors’ performances to train AI systems. Digital replicas can also be created on the basis of photographs taken during the production itself, without separate scanning. Producers must restrict access to such replicas to people who need it for work and make commercially reasonable efforts to protect against unauthorized access, use or copying.

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