UK barristers could be suspended for rape myths — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, barristers could be suspended from practice for spreading rape myths while defending clients in court. Justice Minister Alex Norris wrote to the profession’s regulator following the trial of comedian Russell Brand, The Guardian reports.

Appeal to the regulator

Norris said it was unacceptable for the legal profession to spread myths about rape victims in court. In a letter to the Bar Standards Board, he urged the regulator to clearly inform the professional community about the harm caused by such claims and stressed that breaches of the rules could have disciplinary consequences.

A representative of the Bar Standards Board said that rape and sexual violence cases must be decided on the basis of evidence, not prejudice. According to him, the body has established an expert group to advise on strengthening standards for barristers in rape and serious sexual offence cases.

Russell Brand trial

During the trial at Southwark Crown Court, Brand’s defence allegedly used arguments regarded as rape myths. In particular, it was claimed that the complainants should not be believed because they did not scream, kick or run away.

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In his closing speech, Brand’s barrister Ian Winter told jurors that the comedian could not have been a rapist because his accusers did not resist, scream or try to leave. Winter reported himself to the Bar Standards Board after criticism of his conduct in court and a conversation with a Sunday Times journalist outside the court.

Brand was found guilty of assaults against four of the six women who gave evidence. He is serving a 10.5-year sentence for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The Bar Council, which represents the profession, stressed that a defendant who denies rape has the right to test the evidence in court. At the same time, the organisation underlined the importance of the regulator’s independence from the government.

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