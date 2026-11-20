A court in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom, found 24-year-old Micka Lee Anderson guilty of preparing a terrorist attack on the Royal Hotel in Hull, where asylum seekers were staying. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the man planned to use incendiary mixtures.

Preparation for the attack

The prosecution said that Anderson made Molotov cocktails and conducted reconnaissance near the hotel. According to the prosecution, he told an acquaintance about his intention to attack the building and kill as many of the migrants staying there as possible.

Anderson denied that he intended to commit violence. At the same time, prosecutor Adam Birkby told the jury that the man was inspired by white nationalist views, spoke approvingly of Adolf Hitler and Nazism, and took practical steps to prepare the attack.

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Court decision

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Anderson was found guilty of preparing a terrorist act and possessing weapons for terrorist purposes. He is due to be sentenced in 2027.

The Royal Hotel had previously been one of the sites of anti-immigration riots that swept across the United Kingdom in 2024 after the murder of three girls in Southport.

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