Volvo Construction Equipment has supplied four A40 electric articulated dump trucks to the BMJV consortium for work on the Lower Thames Crossing project in the United Kingdom. The machines have already been deployed in the construction of the transport crossing, which includes tunnels beneath the River Thames. This was reported by Electrek.

Dump trucks for crossing construction

BMJV is a joint venture between Bouygues Travaux Publics and J Murphy & Sons. Sean Pidcock, BMJV’s Lower Thames Crossing programme director, said that the electric machines make it possible to carry out heavy work without exhaust emissions and with less impact on people working or living near the construction site.

The Lower Thames Crossing project is about 14.3 miles long and includes more than 2.5 miles of tunnels beneath the Thames. Once completed, it is expected to connect Kent and Essex and nearly double road capacity east of London.

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Powered by green hydrogen

As grid power is unavailable at the site, BMJV uses fuel-cell generators powered by green hydrogen produced in the United Kingdom to charge the dump trucks. Such generators produce no exhaust emissions and operate more quietly than equipment with internal combustion engines.

The Volvo A40 Electric has a payload capacity of 39 tonnes, a 350 kW electric motor and a 540 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery charge lasts for up to six hours of continuous operation, while the regenerative braking system can usually recover enough energy for a full shift. Using a 350 kW fast charger, the battery charges from 10% to 90% in about an hour.

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