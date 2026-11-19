In Winchester, United Kingdom, four men were found guilty of rape or sexual assault against Joanne Young. As Cyprus Mail reports, the woman was repeatedly drugged for more than ten years by her then-husband, Philip Young, who also posted advertisements about her online for strangers.

The case was heard at Winchester Crown Court. The crimes for which the four defendants were found guilty were committed between 2016 and 2023. Joanne Young waived her statutory right to anonymity after learning about the actions of her former husband.

Court decision regarding the four men

Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration. Richard Wilkins, 62, was found guilty of one count of rape and one count of assault by penetration.

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Norman Maconie, 48, was found guilty of one count of rape, while Mohammed Hassan, 38, was found guilty of one count of sexual assault. In their defence, the men said that they believed Joanne Young's actions were voluntary and viewed the situation as a shared fantasy with her then-husband.

Sentencing to take place next month

Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local councillor, pleaded guilty in January to more than 50 charges relating to his former wife. These included 11 counts of rape, as well as charges related to recording the abuse and publishing those materials online hundreds of times.

Another man, Dean Hamilton, 47, had previously pleaded guilty to rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault. Sentences for the five men, including the four found guilty and Hamilton, as well as Philip Young, are due to be imposed next month. Judge Pushpinder Saini said they face substantial prison terms.

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