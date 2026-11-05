In the United Kingdom, government plans could move around 200,000 successful asylum applicants to a system under which their status would be reviewed every 30 months. Previously, these people had been promised the opportunity to apply for indefinite leave to remain after five years. The Guardian reports.

What the plan provides for

In March, the government assured that adults and children granted five years' permission to stay following asylum applications or further submissions made before March 1, 2026, would be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain after five years.

However, a note in a new Home Office document states that refugees who did not arrive via safe and legal routes and submitted asylum applications before March 2, 2026, will be moved to the Core Protection system. This applies in particular to people who arrived by irregular routes, such as small boats.

Under the Core Protection scheme, adults and their children are initially granted permission to stay for 30 months, which must then be renewed. If conditions in their country of origin are deemed safe, refugee status may be revoked.

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Reaction to the proposals

The Refugee Council said that such plans would create anxiety and uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of refugees. The organization's chief policy analyst, Jon Featonby, believes that thousands of people who expected to be able to obtain indefinite status in a matter of weeks or months may have to wait another 25 years.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said last year that the 30-year period before becoming eligible for indefinite residence would apply to people who entered the country illegally and do not have refugee status. On Monday, she told MPs that the right to live in the United Kingdom indefinitely would no longer be granted to migrants almost automatically after five years, but would have to be earned under a new model.

Commenting on the Refugee Council's analysis, the UK Home Office said that the policy had not changed since last year's proposals. At the same time, the department declined to comment separately on Mahmood's previous statement and the note in the new document.

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