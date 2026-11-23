In Bridgwater, Somerset, UK, construction company TSL has decided to leave the £5.2 billion Agratas battery gigafactory project. It is the second main contractor to exit the project in five months, The Guardian reports.

Agratas and Jaguar Land Rover are part of the Indian conglomerate Tata Group. The Somerset plant is intended to produce batteries for Jaguar Land Rover, the largest employer in the UK automotive industry. The UK government has pledged £380 million in state support for the project, although not the entire amount has yet been paid.

Dispute over timelines and cost

According to three of the publication's sources, TSL, whose official name is Tonroe Group, was unable to agree working terms with Agratas. Two sources say that the implementation timeline and the cost of the project caused the disagreement.

TSL is expected to leave the construction site within two or three months. A new general contractor has not yet been identified. One possible option is NG Bailey, which is already carrying out mechanical, electrical and plumbing work at the site.

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In June, Agratas ended its cooperation with the previous general contractor, Sir Robert McAlpine, at short notice. According to one of The Guardian's sources, the parties are still discussing the terms of the company's exit from the project.

Launch timeline and supplies for JLR

Tata announced the construction of the gigafactory in 2023. Production was initially planned to begin in 2026 and create up to 4,200 jobs, but the start was later postponed to 2027. Replacing the main contractor for the second time in five months has heightened doubts about meeting the latest target — starting battery production in January 2028. At the same time, Agratas has not officially announced a further postponement of the launch.

An Agratas spokesperson said that the company is on schedule to meet its commitments to customers. According to the spokesperson, the Somerset site is a large and complex industrialisation project, and suppliers are helping prepare the facility for the launch phase.

According to the publication, Jaguar Land Rover has already secured battery supplies from other manufacturers, so its plans to increase sales of new electric Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles should not be affected. However, the first such vehicles will use batteries not made in Britain. The plant's building framework is largely complete, and National Grid has begun work on a substation that is intended to provide the facility with large volumes of electricity.

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