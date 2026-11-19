In the United Kingdom, Mostafa Sepahvand and Farhad Manesh were found guilty of spying on dissident journalists on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). According to The National, investigative materials and intercepted messages also indicate that the large rewards promised to those carrying out the tasks often did not arrive.

The promised money did not arrive

London police said Sepahvand was partly motivated by the promise of receiving £150,000, or about $200,000, from IRGC contacts. However, messages found on his phone indicated that he never received the money.

Sepahvand, who supplemented his income by selling cars, complained to his contacts about expenses. He believed his car might have been compromised because of surveillance of his residence, so he bought another vehicle and, according to him, left his family in debt. He also said he had spent £8,000 of his own money and demanded that at least £10,000 be transferred in advance, given the criminal risks of such activity.

Vicky Evans, a senior coordinator with British counterterrorism police, warned after the verdict that people are often recruited through social media with promises of substantial sums. At the same time, those carrying out the tasks assume all the risks and may receive no reward or only part of it.

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Cases in the United States

In the United States, the Department of Justice said Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezaei, allegedly sought to arrange the killing of former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton on behalf of the Quds Force. According to court documents, in 2021 he offered $200,000 for the killing and $1 million for another task. After negotiations, the amount for Bolton’s killing rose to $300,000, but the payment did not arrive.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Poursafi explained the delay by the lack of approval from senior IRGC officials. He was charged in 2022; according to the publication, he is in Iran. The FBI announced a reward of up to $20 million for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

A similar dispute over an advance payment arose in the case of a plot against Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad. Prosecutors said Farhad Shakeri, whom they described as an IRGC-linked agent in Tehran, hired Carlisle Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt in the United States for $100,000. Loadholt pleaded guilty in 2024 to conspiracies involving stalking and money laundering, while Rivera was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder.

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