A court in Woolwich, United Kingdom, found two Iranian nationals guilty of assisting a foreign intelligence service. According to Cyprus Mail, the case concerns surveillance of journalists from the Persian-language television channel Iran International, which critically covers the activities of the Iranian authorities.

Court ruling

Forty-one-year-old Mostafa Sepahvand was found guilty on two counts under the UK National Security Act. Forty-six-year-old Farhad Javadi Manesh was found guilty on one count of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Sepahvand was also found guilty of a charge related to a plan to attack one or more targets, as alleged by the prosecution. Manesh was acquitted on a second charge concerning preparations for an attack. Sentencing for both convicted men is to be determined next month.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Surveillance of television channel employees

At the start of the trial, prosecutors stated that Sepahvand and Manesh had monitored Iran International employees from August 2024 to March 2025. According to senior counterterrorism police coordinator Vicki Evans, Sepahvand acted on instructions from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or intermediaries of Iranian intelligence.

Police said this was the first case in which Iranian nationals were convicted under the National Security Act, adopted in 2023 to counter threats from foreign states. Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in espionage or other similar activities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi previously said he was concerned by the arrests of Sepahvand and other people in May 2025.

A third defendant, 57-year-old Shapour Kalehali Khani Nouri, was acquitted by the court on both charges.

Read us on