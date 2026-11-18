In the United Kingdom, Professor Peter Hindmarsh, who appeared as an expert witness for the prosecution in the case of nurse Lucy Letby, was barred from treating patients in March 2023. As The Guardian reports, the decision was made by University College London Hospitals Trust during Letby’s trial in Manchester, but the jury was not informed about it.

Hindmarsh is a paediatric endocrinologist who told the court that two babies at the Countess of Chester hospital had probably been poisoned with insulin through intravenous fluid bags. His testimony regarding possible insulin poisoning was considered key for the prosecution. The article provides no direct or forensic evidence that Letby herself or anyone else added insulin to the bags.

Hospital concerns

According to the publication, UCLH medical director Tim Hodgson told the British medical regulator, the General Medical Council, that the hospital could not accept the level of risk that it believed Hindmarsh posed to children and young people, even under close supervision. Concerns about the safety of his advice to patients regarding insulin were among the reasons cited.

In two cases, the professor, according to Hodgson, independently advised families to stop administering insulin to their children at home. One patient experienced an episode of diabetic ketoacidosis, a life-threatening complication associated with a severe lack of insulin. At the same time, Hodgson noted that it was unclear whether this episode coincided in time with Hindmarsh’s alleged advice. The hospital also expressed concern that he was excessively focused on rare causes of hypoglycaemia and diabetes.

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Medical tribunal decision

The General Medical Council, which was already investigating Hindmarsh’s fitness to practise, sought to suspend his medical registration. In April 2023, a medical tribunal did not uphold this application but ruled that the doctor could treat patients only under direct supervision. The tribunal stated that it could not determine whether previous restrictions had been formally breached, but that three cases identified by UCLH raised questions about patient safety.

Letby’s defence knew about the General Medical Council investigation but, according to The Guardian, was not informed about Hindmarsh being barred from clinical practice or about the tribunal’s decision. The publication notes that this information could have given the defence grounds to challenge the expert’s reliability or ask the court to inform the jury.

The Lucy Letby case

Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder another seven, and was sentenced to 15 life terms without the possibility of early release. The Court of Appeal rejected her application, while Letby herself maintains her innocence. Her lawyer, Mark McDonald, has asked the Criminal Cases Review Commission to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.

Hindmarsh did not respond to The Guardian’s questions about the hospitals’ concerns, the regulator’s investigation, and the disclosure of this information during the trial. Experts who provided opinions in support of Letby’s application dispute his assessments and state that immunoassay-based blood tests used by the prosecution may produce false results.

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