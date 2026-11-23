In the United Kingdom, the share of teenagers aged 10 to 15 who reported significant emotional difficulties rose from about 11% in 2009 to more than 27% in 2024. The increase was most pronounced among girls: in 2024, elevated scores were recorded for around 39% of girls, compared with 16% of boys, News-Medical reports, citing a study in the European Journal of Epidemiology.

Data from 15 survey waves

Researchers from the University of Manchester, University College London and the University of Cambridge analysed data from 16,356 participants in the UK Household Longitudinal Study between 2009 and 2024. In total, the researchers used 46,218 observations; the median follow-up period per participant was three years.

Psychological well-being was assessed using the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire. Elevated scores indicate the presence of substantial symptoms but do not constitute a clinical diagnosis. The rise in emotional difficulties accelerated after 2014 and then again after 2019. Symptoms of hyperactivity remained at around 16% until 2017, but exceeded 27% by the end of the study, especially among girls.

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Risky behaviour declined

At the same time, researchers recorded a decline in several types of risky behaviour. Teenagers less often reported drinking alcohol, smoking, conflicts with parents and leaving home after 9 p.m. without their parents' knowledge. The share of teenagers with behavioural problems fell from about 14% to 11%; the decline was primarily driven by boys, while the rate among girls rose slightly.

Some health-related habits worsened. The share of those who used social media for at least four hours on weekdays nearly doubled, from 6.2% in 2009/10 to 11.7% in 2023/24. Weekly fast-food consumption rose from 18% to 26%, while the share of those who did sports or fitness fewer than three days a week increased from about 25% to 35%. Lifetime use of e-cigarettes increased by 59% between 2016/17 and 2023/24.

The authors stressed that all indicators were based on self-reports and that declining participation in the survey could have affected the results. The observational nature of the study also does not allow the causes of the identified changes to be established.

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