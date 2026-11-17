In the United Kingdom, the Home Office said it would recognize financial exploitation as a form of modern slavery and human trafficking. This followed a legal challenge in the case of Ali, a Pakistani care worker, who said he paid £22,000 to an intermediary for a job at a British care home that did not exist.

As The Guardian reports, Ali (whose name has been changed) contacted an agent recommended by a friend. The intermediary assured him that he could arrange a certificate of sponsorship for care work in the United Kingdom.

After handing over the money, Ali received documents he believed to be genuine, as well as a skilled worker visa for health and care workers. In October 2023, he moved to the United Kingdom with his wife and two young children. He borrowed the money for the documents from relatives.

Suspected fraud

After arriving, Ali repeatedly called the number provided to find out when he could start work. He was later asked to come to a car dealership, where a man told him that he had likely become a victim of fraud, as other people in similar circumstances had already been sent there.

The friend who recommended the agent also said that he had not received the promised job and subsequently returned to Pakistan. According to Ali, his family was left without funds because of the loss of money.

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Home Office review of its approach

Ali applied to the national referral mechanism for potential victims of human trafficking and modern slavery, but he was initially not recognized as a potential victim. With the support of the Work Rights Centre and Central England Law Centre, he challenged the home secretary's decision over the failure to include financial exploitation among the forms of modern slavery.

After a judicial review application was filed this year, the decision was changed: the Home Office will consider Ali's case as a possible case of human trafficking. In a court order, the department acknowledged that it had previously applied an overly narrow approach to the concept of exploitation.

Luke Piper, head of immigration at the Work Rights Centre, said the organization had encountered other cases of financial exploitation of migrant workers. According to its survey of more than 100 migrants working in care, 74% reported some form of financial exploitation.

The Home Office said that financial exploitation of visa applicants and visa holders was unacceptable. The department noted that when abuse is identified, it works with law enforcement agencies and partners protecting vulnerable people and takes action against those responsible.

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