In the United Kingdom, Indian captain Ajay Pantu has been charged with allegedly violating sanctions against the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. He remains in custody after British military personnel intercepted the oil tanker MT Smyrtos, which he commanded, in the English Channel on June 14. The court denied the captain bail, and if found guilty, he faces up to 10 years in prison, Al Jazeera reports.

Interception in international waters

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, the operation to seize the MT Smyrtos was authorised by then Prime Minister Keir Starmer. It involved Chinook, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat helicopters, a P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft, a frigate and a mine countermeasures vessel.

At the time of the interception, the tanker was in international waters outside the United Kingdom’s territorial jurisdiction. The vessel was carrying oil from Russia and was bound for India via the Suez Canal. According to British authorities, MT Smyrtos is linked to the so-called shadow fleet — a network of vessels that, Western states say, helps Moscow circumvent economic restrictions on oil and gas exports.

The tanker previously sailed under the flag of Gambia and switched to the flag of Cameroon in December 2025. At the same time, Lloyd’s List Intelligence reported that the vessel had already been removed from the Cameroonian register in June. MT Smyrtos is owned by a Chinese company.

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Questions of maritime law

Lawyers and representatives of seafarers’ unions described Pantu’s case as exceptional. They said that other European countries had also detained vessels suspected of violating sanctions against Russia, but crew members had generally been released. In France this year, the captain of a suspected shadow fleet vessel was tried in absentia, while a court in Finland dismissed charges against the captain of a Russian oil tanker due to a lack of jurisdiction.

David Hammond, founder of Human Rights At Sea, said that the British court’s decision could define the limits of captains’ liability for transporting sanctioned cargoes. He also pointed to the risk of criminalising seafarers who may not know about illegal cargoes or may lack the authority to make decisions on the vessel’s routes and commercial operations.

The UK Ministry of Defence refers to provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea that allow a warship to verify a merchant vessel’s flag when there is reasonable suspicion that it is without nationality. At the same time, the right of states to apply their own sanctions regimes to vessels and crews in international waters remains a disputed issue of international law.

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