In the United Kingdom, the Department for Work and Pensions reported a cyber incident that affected its systems. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, the department is taking some services offline for security reasons.

Payments will continue

The department assured that people will continue to receive regular social benefit payments and pensions as usual. It also expressed hope of restoring the services in the near future.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

To investigate the incident, the department is working with the National Cyber Security Centre and the Government Cyber Coordination Centre. The agency said it aims to restore the services as quickly as possible and minimize disruptions.

Cyberattacks in Britain

Reuters notes that British companies and institutions have increasingly been hit by cyberattacks in recent years. Some of them caused disruptions that lasted for months. Organizations previously affected by such attacks include the British Library, the blood testing service, the London Underground, Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Jaguar Land Rover.

Read us on