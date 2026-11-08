In the United Kingdom, the number of approved applications by Turkish citizens for indefinite leave to remain under the European Community Association Agreement (ECAA) route fell by 78% in the first half of 2026, The Guardian reports. From January to June 2025, ECAA applicants were granted 3,378 permissions to remain permanently, compared with 745 during the same period in 2026.

The ECAA is a long-standing route to residency in Britain for Turkish citizens seeking to establish a business there. According to the publication, since the start of the year, hundreds of ECAA visa holders have been refused permanent residence and may face a requirement to leave the country.

Refusals and errors

The Guardian writes that the number of refusals has risen particularly sharply for applications submitted since September 2025. Lawyers working on ECAA cases also reported delays in processing such applications that exceed the usual six-month period.

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According to the publication, refusal letters contained basic errors and requirements not provided for by the rules. In one case, whose decision was later overturned, the Home Office said it could not find the applicant's business website or confirmation of their online presence, including on social media. The department also incorrectly stated that the applicant had not submitted a full set of bank statements. In another case, Home Office staff miscalculated the number of days the applicant had spent outside the country.

Politicians' reaction

Former UK foreign secretary and Tottenham MP David Lammy said that appeals from his constituents may indicate a sudden change in Home Office policy. He said these stories reminded him of the Windrush scandal and called on the department to review its approach to such cases.

The number of ECAA applications under administrative review increased from 145 in 2025 to 395 in the period from January to mid-August 2026. A Home Office spokesperson said the rules for considering ECAA permanent residence applications had not changed and that each case was assessed individually in accordance with published rules and guidance.

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