In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, only 6.4% of people who have had a stroke receive the recommended amount of rehabilitation therapy — three hours a day for at least five days a week. This is stated in the annual report by the Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme, The Guardian reports.

The figure has declined

The audit is based on data from hospitals in three parts of the United Kingdom. In January–March 2026, 6.4% of patients received the recommended amount of therapy, compared with 7.5% in October–December 2024.

On average, patients received 40 minutes of therapy a day in the first quarter of 2026 — six minutes less than at the end of 2024. The lowest recorded amount was 15.2 minutes, while the highest was 57.3 minutes. Only 68% of patients continued to receive rehabilitation support after being discharged from hospital.

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Stroke Association reaction

Recommendations by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence provide for physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy to recover from brain damage caused by a stroke. These recommendations apply in England and Wales and are also followed in Northern Ireland.

Stroke Association chief executive Juliet Bouverie said the figures indicate a lack of necessary support for many people in the first days after a stroke and in the months and years that follow. The organisation estimates that stroke costs the United Kingdom about £25.7 billion annually, of which £13.7 billion is spent on social care for stroke survivors.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care said that the National Health Service is working to provide prompt support and long-term rehabilitation. The department also announced a plan to reduce premature deaths from cardiovascular disease and stroke by a quarter over a decade.

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