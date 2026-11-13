A study involving 6,978 Britons aged 46 found that nearly 69% of people classified as having obesity based on body mass index had preclinical rather than clinical obesity under a new classification system. The work by researchers from University College London, the UCLH NIHR Biomedical Research Centre and Barts Health NHS Trust was published in the International Journal of Obesity, News-Medical reports.

New classification

The researchers analyzed data from participants in the 1970 British Cohort Study. For the assessment, they used medical examination results, questionnaires and interviews collected during follow-up when participants were 46 years old.

The new clinical system takes into account not only excess body fat but also impaired organ function and functional limitations. People without excess body fat were assigned to the non-obesity group. If excess body fat was present but there were no associated functional impairments or limitations, preclinical obesity was identified. Obesity was considered clinical when there were functional limitations, obesity-related organ dysfunction, or both factors.

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Comparison with body mass index

To approximately apply the new criteria, the authors used available data on participants' body composition, waist circumference, health status and functional capacity. In parallel, they were classified according to the World Health Organization's standard BMI thresholds.

Clinical obesity was associated with higher odds of death over the following five years. At the same time, conventional BMI categories did not show a statistically significant association with five-year mortality. The authors noted that the number of deaths in the study was small, so these conclusions have limited statistical power.

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