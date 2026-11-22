In the United Kingdom, people whose prenatal development or first years of life fell during the period of sugar rationing had blood indicators in adulthood that corresponded to a lower biological age. As ScienceAlert reports, this was the conclusion reached by the authors of a study published in the journal Nature Communications.

People born before and after the restrictions were lifted were compared

Scientists analyzed data from 54,201 UK Biobank participants born in Britain between October 1951 and March 1956. In September 1953, restrictions on sugar purchases were lifted in the country, after which its consumption rose sharply. This made it possible to compare people who lived under different conditions of sugar availability at early stages of development.

The researchers focused on the first 1,000 days of life — from conception to approximately two years of age. They used the PhenoAge method, which estimates biological age based on chronological age and nine blood indicators, including glucose levels, inflammation markers, and blood cell characteristics.

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The difference reached about five months

After accounting for age, sex, place of birth, and maternal smoking around the time of the child’s birth, exposure to rationing only before birth was associated with a lower biological age acceleration measure by approximately 0.26 years, or about three months. If restrictions continued during part of the first year of life, the difference increased to approximately four and a half months, and with exposure until the second year, to about five months.

The association was found in both sexes, although it was stronger among women. Among people exposed to rationing from the prenatal period until two years of age, follow-up after enrollment in UK Biobank was also associated with a 17% lower risk of age-related cataracts and a 22% lower risk of chronic kidney disease.

The authors emphasize that the study does not prove that reducing sugar consumption at an early age prevents disease. Data on participants’ individual sugar consumption were unavailable, and other postwar changes could also have affected the results. The difference in estimated biological age also does not mean that participants will live five months longer.

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