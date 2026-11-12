In the United Kingdom, a review by former health minister Alan Milburn proposes replacing PIP payments for most disabled people under the age of 25 with a local short-term support fund. As The Guardian reports, the fund could provide money for necessary equipment and short-term expenses.

Under the recommendations, people under 25 would not be eligible for PIP or the health element of universal credit. Instead, a new youth allowance at the level of the standard universal credit rate is proposed for them.

Local fund

According to the publication, the local fund could be approached for money for equipment or short-term expenses, including travel to a training course or an interview. The fund is to be administered by local advisers, and the money is planned to be provided quickly after a need arises.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For most young people, the fund is intended to replace long-term support such as PIP, except for those with the most severe needs. Additional compensation for expenses is also proposed for the most seriously ill people or those with the most severe disabilities regardless of their employment, as well as a higher level of insurance provision for those who will never be able to work because of a severe disability. According to The Times, an increased youth allowance rate may be provided for those living independently, including people who have left the care system.

Purpose and criticism of the proposals

Milburn, who is due to present a report on youth unemployment next Tuesday, said the proposed support could create 440,000 employment and education opportunities by 2036 and increase young people's net incomes by more than £2 billion.

At the same time, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation charity warned that the reform could weaken the support system for hundreds of thousands of young people with disabilities or health problems. Downing Street did not rule out that the changes could affect current benefit recipients. Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy also expressed concern about possible cuts to support for disabled young people who are already studying or working.

Read us on