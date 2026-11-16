In the United Kingdom, the growing number of young people who are not working, studying or undergoing vocational training is largely linked to worsening physical and mental health. This conclusion was reached by researchers at University College London (UCL), News-Medical reports.

Data spanning 15 years

The researchers analyzed responses from more than 15,000 participants in the United Kingdom aged 16 to 24, collected as part of the UK Household Longitudinal Study in 2009–2023. The work was published in the journal BMC Global and Public Health.

The share of young people who were not engaged in work, education or training stood at 12–15% after the financial crisis in 2009–2013. In 2014–2018, it fell to 10.5–11.5%, while from 2019 until the end of the observation period in 2023, it remained at 15–16%.

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Health as one of the factors

In 2019–2023, around 9% of respondents reported health problems or a disability, compared with around 4% in 2014–2018. The share of respondents experiencing psychological distress rose from approximately 18% to 21% over these periods.

At the same time, the likelihood that a young person with health problems, a disability or psychological distress would not be working or studying did not change. The authors also found that the prevalence of clinically diagnosed depression changed in parallel with inactivity rates: its increase in 2022–2023 contributed to a rise in the number of young people outside work and education.

According to estimates, in April–June 2026, there were 981,000 people aged 16–24 in the United Kingdom who were not working, studying or undergoing training — approximately one in eight. The researchers noted that worsening health does not explain the entire increase in this indicator, meaning other factors also played a role.

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