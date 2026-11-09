In the United Kingdom, a petition calling for a public inquiry into the country’s involvement in Israeli operations in Gaza has gathered more than 100,000 signatures. The petition was posted on the UK Parliament’s website, and reaching this threshold means that Parliament must consider the issue of holding a debate, Al Jazeera reports.

Petition authors’ demands

The initiative calls for an investigation into any British involvement in Israeli operations in Gaza. In particular, its authors propose examining the sale, supply or use of weapons, surveillance aircraft and Royal Air Force bases.

The signatories also want the inquiry to have the authority to question ministers and officials involved in decision-making on the United Kingdom’s role in the war. They propose paying particular attention to arms supplies to Israel.

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Who launched the petition

The petition was launched by Jennifer Forbes, chair of the executive committee of the left-wing Your Party. The party was founded by former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is its parliamentary leader, and other left-wing politicians.

In a post on X, Corbyn said that supporters of the petition would seek an inquiry, truth and justice. At the same time, petitions that receive more than 100,000 signatures do not oblige British lawmakers to hold a debate, but only require them to consider the matter.

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