In the United Kingdom, proceedings on the extradition of 40-year-old Mohammed Al-Fatih to Germany will resume after sentencing. German investigators suspect him and seven other people of preparing attacks on Israeli diplomats, Jewish community centres and events supporting Israel, The National reports.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court found Al-Fatih guilty of wounding a debt collector but acquitted him of a charge of intentionally wounding. He was remanded in custody pending sentencing.

German charges

Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor General issued an arrest warrant for Al-Fatih on November 3, 2025. According to investigators, he was a member of a group that had been stockpiling weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition for an attack planned for the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

Prosecutors allege that Al-Fatih met twice with an alleged accomplice, Abed Al G., received five pistols and ammunition from him, and transported them to Vienna for storage. According to the prosecution, he also recorded a video claiming responsibility for the planned attack on behalf of Hamas.

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Other alleged members of the group were detained in Berlin in October 2025. At that time, according to the prosecution, the group had acquired an automatic rifle, 13 pistols and 700 rounds of ammunition.

Trial in Birmingham

During the British trial, the court heard that the debt collector arrived at Al-Fatih’s home over £900 in unpaid parking fines owed by his wife. Following an altercation, Al-Fatih, according to case materials, chased him with two kitchen knives, smashed a car window with a brick and inflicted a cut to his head.

The court also heard that Al-Fatih was born in Germany, grew up in Gaza, and moved to the United Kingdom in 2014, receiving asylum the following year. According to Die Welt, he had previously been a bodyguard for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

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