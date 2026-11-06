UK energy suppliers urged to help households with debts — The Guardian

The UK government has urged executives of the largest energy companies to do more to help households with unpaid energy bills this winter. This comes ahead of the planned allocation of nearly £2.5 billion to write off a record amount of consumer debt, The Guardian reports.

Support for 2.4 million households

Energy consumers minister Polly Billington held an online meeting with company executives, including those from Octopus Energy, British Gas and EDF Energy. They discussed the government's plan to reduce energy debts for around 2.4 million households facing the greatest hardship.

The debt relief scheme is part of a broader strategy proposed by the chancellor in the annual budget statement. Total household energy debt could reach £7 billion by the end of the year.

The role of suppliers

Suppliers are expected to independently identify customers who may be experiencing financial difficulties and offer them debt repayment plans or refer them to debt advice services.

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The government also intends to work with the industry to make it easier to identify households requiring additional support and modernise payment systems. It supports the use of smart meters and smart prepayment meters so consumers can track their spending and avoid accumulating debt.

According to the publication, the average household currently pays around £50 a year in energy bills to cover unpaid debts in the market. The government believes that the one-off debt relief programme and measures to prevent new debts could save all households an average of about £130 over the next ten years.

Available estimates suggest that around 40% of unpaid bills accumulate when people move home. Planned changes include requiring landlords to provide suppliers with meter readings and the dates when tenants move in or out.

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