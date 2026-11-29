In the United Kingdom, survivors of sexual violence have urged the government to urgently tackle men who arrange online for the sexual abuse of women who are drugged with sedatives. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing AFP.

Laura Bishop said that in 2021 she learned that her husband had for a long time been adding sedatives to her drinks, raping her and inviting strangers to abuse her. In 2022, her former husband Daniel was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for drugging and raping her. According to Bishop, in telephone calls from prison he admitted that he had invited at least seven unknown men.

A series of criminal cases

This month, in southwest England, four men were found guilty of sexually abusing Joanne, the then-wife of Philip Young, while she was unconscious. According to AFP, the crimes continued for seven years.

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In Manchester, the case of nine men accused of crimes against a woman is being heard. According to the prosecution, her husband drugged and raped her for more than two decades. At least two men this year pleaded guilty in similar separate cases in London and Northampton. In Northampton, on November 26, a man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing his unconscious wife and filming the crimes.

Online forums and undisclosed crimes

The UK’s National Crime Agency said investigators had been surprised by the scale of such crimes, while online forums had given them a new dimension. One agency investigation identified more than 270 people linked to a single forum, leading to at least 14 separate investigations in the UK and abroad.

According to annual crime data released last year, nearly a quarter of survivors in England and Wales were unconscious or asleep during the most recent sexual violence they experienced. The Rape Crisis organisation has begun training staff to identify early signs of so-called organised drug-facilitated sexual violence. At the same time, such crimes are difficult to detect and are often not reported.

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