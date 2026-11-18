In the United Kingdom, household energy bills could rise by 26% from January 2027, reaching their highest level since 2023. This is the forecast of consultancy Cornwall Insight, OilPrice reports. Cornwall Insight links the expected increase to rising wholesale gas and electricity prices amid the war in Iran.

Forecast for early 2027

According to Cornwall Insight's final forecast, the annual price cap figure for a typical consumer will amount to £2,166, or $2,852, in January–March 2027. This is £443, or $583, higher than the current figure.

Craig Lowrey, head of retail markets at Cornwall Insight, noted that the new increase will fall in the colder period in January, when energy consumption rises. According to him, households are already facing a cost-of-living crisis.

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Current tariff cap

Energy bills in the United Kingdom are currently at a three-year high. Regulator Ofgem raised the household price cap by 4% in October–December due to higher gas prices.

The country operates the Energy Price Cap mechanism, which limits the tariff per unit of energy that suppliers can charge domestic consumers. Explaining the October increase, Ofgem linked it to higher wholesale gas prices caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and volatility in the global gas market.

Analysts' estimates

Various analysts expect British household energy bills to rise by 25–30% in the first quarter of 2027. Forecasts link this to a spike in natural gas prices while the Middle East crisis continues.

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