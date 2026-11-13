UK considers limiting protection for environmental lawsuits — The Guardian

The UK government is considering weakening legal safeguards that limit the costs for public groups challenging decisions on development and other projects that may threaten nature. The Guardian reports.

Protection from high legal costs

This concerns the mechanisms of the Aarhus Convention, an environmental treaty that the UK incorporated into legislation in 2005. The convention guarantees citizens the right to participate in democratic procedures on environmental matters, including sewage pollution, the construction of roads or data centres.

Currently, an individual who loses an environmental court case pays no more than £5,000 in the other side’s costs. For organisations, this limit is £10,000. These restrictions are intended to prevent environmental protection through the courts from becoming too expensive for citizens and public-interest groups.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes under discussion

According to environmental lawyers, the Ministry of Justice is holding closed meetings with certain stakeholders on the possible removal of such limits and moving the country away from the convention’s requirements. Other possible changes include doubling cost limits at each stage of an appeal and removing protection if a court finds that the judicial review mechanism was used improperly.

Another option being considered would mean that groups raising funds for lawsuits through crowdfunding could, if they lose, pay up to 70% of the amount raised. Lawyers and environmental organisations said such steps could significantly complicate communities’ access to environmental justice.

A government spokesperson said that the UK is complying with its obligations under the Aarhus Convention, including on access to affordable justice in environmental cases. According to the spokesperson, there are no plans to remove cost protection for well-founded claims.

Read us on