The United Kingdom has authorized an independent inquiry into the impact of Cold War-era nuclear tests on the health of military veterans. As The Independent reports, Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced this during the BBC’s Newsnight program.

It is estimated that from 1952 to 1967, around 22,000 British service personnel witnessed nuclear tests in the Indian and Pacific oceans. Veterans and their families have for more than 40 years sought an official examination of the possible impact of these tests on the health of service members and their children.

Veterans’ statements

Veterans’ organizations say that some service personnel, including conscripts, were exposed to radioactive fallout: they were ordered to fly through mushroom clouds or observe explosions without protective clothing. Campaigners are convinced that there is a link between the tests and illnesses that later developed in veterans and, in some cases, in their children.

Veterans also state that the UK Ministry of Defence deliberately concealed blood and urine test data which, in their view, could confirm that service personnel were used as test subjects to study the effects of nuclear explosions on humans.

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Former Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood acknowledged in September that he had inadvertently misled Parliament in 2018 when he said there was no data on such blood tests. He later learned that blood samples had been taken across all British armed forces, but veterans seeking compensation for serious illnesses linked to radiation exposure had no access to these materials.

Interim report by anniversary

The inquiry will be led by Bishop James Jones, who previously headed the inquiry into the 1989 Hillsborough stadium tragedy. According to Burnham, the commission’s interim report is to be published by October next year, ahead of the 75th anniversary of Britain’s first atmospheric atomic test.

Britain conducted its first such test on October 3, 1952, on the Montebello Islands off Australia’s western coast. The country subsequently carried out dozens of nuclear explosions in Australia and Pacific island territories, including Kiritimati, formerly known as Christmas Island.

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