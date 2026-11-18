UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood plans to announce the launch of a fast-track training programme for future police leaders in England and Wales. The programme is intended to recruit 200 people each year who could advance to the rank of superintendent within five to 10 years, The Guardian reports.

Candidate training

The programme will be open to people with any professional background, including those who do not currently work in law enforcement. A university degree will not be a mandatory admission requirement. According to government sources, the initiative is intended to create a broader talent pool for future leadership positions in the police.

Mahmood links the launch of the programme to the findings of the Police Leadership Commission, which in June pointed to inconsistent leadership quality that was at times “shockingly” low. According to the home secretary, this situation resulted from insufficient investment in developing future leaders.

Between 2023 and 2025, the police inspectorate rated the quality of leadership in two police forces as inadequate and in 13 as requiring improvement. No force received the highest rating on this indicator.

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Commission recommendations

An additional factor prompting the home secretary to act was investigations involving eight serving or former chief constables across the 43 police forces in England and Wales. Mahmood is also expected to mention the situation in Devon and Cornwall, where, during a certain period, the police were paying the salaries of three chief constables, while two of them were suspended from work at the time.

Commission co-chair Nick Herbert called the fast-track programme an important step towards implementing its recommendations. The other co-chair, former Labour home secretary David Blunkett, said it should be implemented alongside broader reform of professional competencies and career progression in the police.

The UK Home Office is considering all 27 of the commission’s recommendations, including the creation of a national police leadership academy and increased funding for training. About £4 million is currently spent on such training, while the cost of the police service amounts to £19 billion per year.

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