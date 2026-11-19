In the United Kingdom, researchers have identified a link between higher summer temperatures, heatwaves and a greater risk of death among people with cardiovascular disease. As News-Medical reports, the analysis covered medical data from 63,860 UK Biobank participants who were first diagnosed with cardiovascular disease between 2006 and 2022.

Analysis results

The scientists matched temperature data for areas of one square kilometre with patients’ residential addresses. Over the 16-year period, 12,237 study participants died.

Each 1°C increase in average summer temperature was associated with a 15% increase in the risk of death. Participants who experienced four or more short-term heatwaves had a 24% higher risk of death than those who experienced no more than two such events.

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This association persisted among groups of patients with specific cardiovascular diseases, including atrial fibrillation and heart failure. In a separate analysis of short-term exposure, the researchers also recorded a higher risk of death with higher daily temperatures on the day of death and during the preceding five days. This result was observed, in particular, among people with atrial fibrillation and coronary heart disease.

More vulnerable groups

Higher heat-related risks were found among people without a college degree, as well as among residents of areas with higher levels of social deprivation and fewer green spaces, including parks.

The authors of the study noted that reducing heat-related mortality may require a combination of community-level measures and personal decisions. Possible approaches they cited included more heat-resilient housing, the development of urban infrastructure and greening, as well as cooling homes. At the same time, the researchers indicated that further studies could take into account additional factors, including the use of air conditioners and travel to areas with different temperatures.

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