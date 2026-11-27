In the United Kingdom, users of Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland experienced problems accessing mobile banking apps on Friday. As Anadolu Agency reports, the outage prompted thousands of reports of problems on the Downdetector monitoring service.

Errors during login

Lloyds Bank customers saw an error message when they tried to log in to the app. A bank spokesperson told Sky News that the institution was aware of the difficulties faced by some customers in the morning and was working to restore access as quickly as possible.

The bank also apologized for the service disruptions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Problems also at Bank of Scotland

According to The Independent, the technical outage also affected Bank of Scotland: millions of users were unable to log in to the app. The disruptions occurred on Black Friday and on payday for many British workers.

Last month, an outage at Google Cloud had already disrupted a number of banking services, including Lloyds, Revolut, HSBC, and Halifax.

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