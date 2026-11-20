In Britain, two citizens will stand trial in a case involving the alleged preparation of an attack on RAF Fairford air base in southwest England. Twenty-four-year-old Mohmed Abdulkarim and 25-year-old Numan Essghir are charged under the National Security Act; through their lawyers, they said they did not admit guilt.

As The National reports, the defendants attended a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court via video link. Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb set the start of the four-week trial for 22 November 2027. The next hearing is due to take place on 19 March.

Charges of reconnaissance and assisting a foreign service

Essghir, who holds British and Iranian citizenship, is the only one of five men detained near the base on 27 September to have been charged. He is accused of entering a prohibited site with a purpose that could have harmed the United Kingdom. The charge is connected to alleged reconnaissance near the base on 22 August.

Abdulkarim, who was later detained in central London, is accused of conduct that could have substantially assisted a foreign intelligence service between 31 August and 28 September.

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The prosecution’s account

Prosecutor Julia Fore Walker told the court that both defendants had contact with a man named Ali, who is abroad. According to her, the man allegedly acted in the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The prosecution claims that Abdulkarim was Ali’s intermediary in Britain and was supposed to collect cash, buy vehicles and carry out other preparatory actions. According to the prosecution, he received funds three times at currency exchange points — a total of £65,300 — and purchased five vans and other equipment.

RAF Fairford is used by the United States Air Force. After the five men were detained near the base, B-1 bombers were withdrawn from there for security reasons. Another six people, four of whom are British citizens and were detained on 27 September, remain on bail in connection with the incident.

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