In the United Kingdom, the Iranian Spanish-language TV channel HispanTV could lose its registration as a company after the UK registrar Companies House moved it and its director, Seyedmehdi Mirtaleb, to a default address. The National reports.

This status is applied when the registrar considers that a company does not have an appropriate registered address. HispanTV previously listed the address of an industrial unit at a business site in northwest London. Journalists from The National found that the unit is used by another company, while representatives of neighbouring businesses said it had stood empty for several years.

Deadline to change the address has passed

On October 19, HispanTV was moved to a default address and given 28 days to file a notice of change of registered address. According to the outlet, this deadline has already expired, but the address in the register has not changed. If the company does not provide a new address, the registrar may begin the process of striking it off the register. The company would then have two months to prove that it operates from an acceptable registered address, otherwise it will be dissolved.

HispanTV is part of Iran's state broadcasting corporation IRIB and broadcasts news, documentary programmes and Iranian films in Spanish. According to Companies House, the company was registered in Britain in January 2011. Its activities in the country are unclear: the channel likely neither produces programmes nor broadcasts from UK territory, while its audience is concentrated mainly in Latin American countries.

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Appeal to the police

Earlier this year, UK Shadow Home Affairs Minister Alicia Kearns wrote to London police, alleging that HispanTV and Mirtaleb may have breached the UK's foreign influence registration scheme. This mechanism was introduced under the National Security Act to increase transparency and protect the country from covert interference supported by other states.

According to the outlet, Mirtaleb, listed as director and majority shareholder, was an executive producer of the English-language Iranian state channel Press TV in London from 2009 to 2020. UK media regulator Ofcom revoked Press TV's licence in 2012. HispanTV also shared a registered address with Press TV in west London shortly before the broadcaster was banned.

On November 10, another Iran-linked broadcaster, the Houthi channel Al Masirah TV, which was also registered in the United Kingdom, was dissolved. The National reports that Mirtaleb and former HispanTV director Hamid Khairoldin were asked to comment on the situation.

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