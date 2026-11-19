In the United Kingdom, a London tribunal confirmed that the government issued an order requiring the bypassing of encryption to access Apple customer data, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Government order

The document is referred to in the English-language original as a technical capability notice. It can be rendered as an order regarding technical capabilities.

The order concerned customer data stored by Apple. According to the tribunal’s confirmation, the government issued it to gain access to this data by bypassing encryption.

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Authorities’ position

During the proceedings, the UK government stated that it could not comment on the existence of such an order. The authorities cited a policy of neither confirming nor denying information on security matters.

The London tribunal confirmed the existence of the document despite the government’s position. Channel NewsAsia reported that the order was issued by UK authorities and concerned access to Apple customer data.

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