In the United Kingdom, digital banks, including Monzo and Revolut, may be required to contribute to funding in-person banking services. The government said it would accept a recommendation from a review of access to banking services to introduce new laws protecting essential face-to-face services. This was reported by The Guardian.

Protecting in-person services

The review, commissioned by the Treasury earlier this year, focuses on shrinking options for nearly 3 million people who regularly use banking services in person. They include older people, people with disabilities, and customers with mental health problems who find it difficult to use online banking.

Since 2015, almost 7,000 bank branches have closed in the United Kingdom. Banks reduced their networks to cut costs after the 2008 financial crisis. During lockdowns related to the Covid-19 pandemic, this trend intensified amid a more active shift to digital services and competition from digital banks.

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Who will pay for the services

Branch closures have made it harder for some customers to handle cash, deposit money and make payments. It has also become more difficult for them to get help with fraud, debt, powers of attorney and accounts left after the death of relatives.

The report, led by former Which? director Richard Lloyd, states that many people have accounts with several banks. A significant number of digital bank customers regularly use physical cash services currently provided by traditional banks, including NatWest, Barclays and Lloyds.

At the same time, it remains to be determined which banks should support and pay for such services, and whether this obligation will apply to digital banks that have never had their own in-person services.

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