The final flight to France under the pilot “one in, one out” scheme is due to take place in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Among those with tickets are asylum seekers whom British authorities had already returned to France but who later arrived in the United Kingdom again. This is reported by The Guardian.

Claims of threats from smugglers

According to the publication, hundreds of people previously sent to France have likely returned to the United Kingdom. They explained this by threats from smugglers, who allegedly demanded money from their families for crossing the English Channel.

Sources for The Guardian said they had been subjected to beatings, rape or forced labour in conditions they described as modern slavery. According to them, at a migrant camp in Calais, they were forced to clean smugglers’ tents and carry water or firewood.

One of the men with a ticket for the flight said smugglers found him after his previous return to France. He described himself as an Iranian political dissident and said he feared execution if returned to Iran. The man also complained about difficulties accessing quality legal assistance.

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Another asylum seeker who had also previously been returned to France said he knew dozens of people scheduled for removal. He said he did not understand why the UK Home Office was continuing removals after the scheme ended on October 1.

Assessment of the pilot programme

The scheme provided for the forced return to France of people who arrived in the United Kingdom by small boats, in exchange for accepting an equivalent number of people from northern France to apply for asylum in the United Kingdom.

John Tuckett, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, stated in a report released last week that it was unknown how the Home Office would assess the programme’s success or failure. Its aim was to show that dangerous crossings of the English Channel in small boats are not a viable way of entering the country. Since October 1, 4,786 people have crossed the Channel in 69 boats, according to government data.

The charity Medical Justice called the pilot project a failure. The UK Home Office said the agreement with France had demonstrated that such a mechanism could work, and that people who returned to Britain after being transferred to France were to be sent back. The department said the pilot project had ended and that its experience would be used in broader measures to strengthen return procedures.

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