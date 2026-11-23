BAE Systems has opened a new facility for filling artillery shells with explosives in Glascoed, South Wales. The site is the United Kingdom’s first fully automated large-calibre ammunition plant, European Security and Defence reports.

Investment in shell production

The new facility, which uses melt-cast technology, is part of BAE Systems’ £180 million investment. According to the company, these investments are intended to deliver a 16-fold increase in production capacity for 155 mm artillery shells.

The facility will use robotic systems and autonomous vehicles. They are intended to provide a precise, safe and secure production environment. The limited need for personnel, BAE Systems says, will make it possible to significantly increase operating time and output volumes.

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Testing before large-scale production

The melt-cast process involves melting the explosive and pouring it into artillery shells. After cooling, they are prepared for final assembly. Large-scale production is planned to begin after an initial phase of live testing.

Andrea Thompson, managing director of BAE Systems Digital Intelligence & Land, said that combining the Glascoed site’s expertise with automation is intended to increase production capabilities and supply resilience. The facility, which has operated since the 1940s, specialises in the production, assembly and testing of ammunition and energetic materials.

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