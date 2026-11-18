In the United Kingdom, the Northern Endurance Partnership has installed a seabed monitoring system for the future Endurance carbon dioxide storage site in the North Sea. The first CO₂ injection into the storage site is scheduled for 2028, OilPrice reports.

The storage site is located approximately 150 kilometres off the Teesside coast. The project is designed to store up to 100 million tonnes of CO₂ over 25 years.

Seabed monitoring

The system consists of six seabed modules placed on the seafloor. It is intended to record baseline environmental and seismic indicators in the project area.

Subsequently, the equipment will be used to verify whether the injected carbon dioxide remains safely isolated underground throughout the storage site's operational lifetime. The Endurance project is led by a coalition of energy companies BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies.

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East Coast Cluster initiative

The storage site is part of the East Coast Cluster initiative, which combines industrial carbon capture, low-carbon hydrogen production, negative-emissions generation and power generation with carbon capture. The Teesside and Humber regions account for about half of the emissions from the United Kingdom's industrial clusters.

Carbon capture and storage is criticised by some climate activists. Jonathan Foley, executive director of the nonprofit climate organisation Project Drawdown, called the technology a distraction from phasing out fossil fuels and implementing more effective climate solutions.

At the same time, according to OilPrice, such projects are supported by the energy industry and politicians. The EU Net-Zero Industry Act legally requires major oil and gas companies to invest in carbon capture and storage technologies.

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