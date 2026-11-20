The United Kingdom carried out a closed operation to protect tens of thousands of refrigerators and freezers in supermarkets, warehouses, restaurants, petrol stations and stadiums from potential hacker interference. BBC News reports this.

Devices were disconnected from the internet

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and the Food Standards Agency joined the risk-reduction campaign. They held conference calls with industry representatives and arranged contact with companies whose equipment could be vulnerable.

Thousands of devices controlling refrigeration equipment were disconnected from the open internet, remotely or physically. In some cases, employees were instructed to unplug internet cables and monitor temperatures manually. According to the BBC, major retail chains reassigned IT teams to the issue; an employee at one chain said that hundreds of devices were disconnected from the network every day for a week.

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Temperature controller vulnerability

The vulnerability was found in controllers made by the British company Resource Data Management, which allow remote control of the temperature of dozens of refrigerators and freezers. Pentest Partners experts said the controllers had an issue with weak passwords, similar to the problem in Danfoss controllers and other systems that were attacked in Europe.

Three waves of attacks on temperature controllers have already been recorded this year: in August, refrigerators at several US military bases were affected; on October 11–12, hundreds of supermarkets and food businesses in France were attacked; on November 1–2, dozens of supermarkets in seven European countries were affected, with Belgium and Luxembourg hit the hardest. Several blood bank facilities in France were also affected.

Resource Data Management denies that the identified vulnerability is critical. The company said it was discovered in a test environment and that compromising the equipment would require obtaining some hardware components. RDM reported releasing the first updates, contacting customers, and finding no signs of malicious activity on its controllers; the company continues to monitor the situation together with the UK National Cyber Security Centre and other bodies.

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