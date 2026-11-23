In the United Kingdom, a review of the disability benefits system recommends radically changing the procedure for assessing eligibility for Personal Independence Payment (PIP). Minister for Social Security and Disability Sir Stephen Timms said the current system no longer serves its purpose: 13 years have passed since PIP was created.

As BBC News reports, the full text of the review is due to be published on Tuesday. Its recommendations include introducing a less burdensome fast-track procedure for people with the most severe illnesses and those receiving end-of-life palliative care.

Fewer repeat assessments

According to Timms, people with lifelong or degenerative conditions should not have to undergo regular repeat assessments, which may be perceived as confrontational and unnecessary. He also noted that a simplified procedure for such claimants would make it possible to direct assessors' resources to other cases.

The minister explained the need for reform by changes in the nature of disability and illness. In particular, the number of claims related to mental health and neurodiverse conditions has increased significantly, while society and the labour market have also changed.

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Parallel plans for young people

Timms's review was launched after the government abandoned a plan for a large-scale welfare reform that was intended to cut budget spending by £5 billion annually. In 2025, more than 130 MPs, including 120 Labour MPs, signed an amendment opposing plans to cut disability- and sickness-related benefits.

A separate review by former Labour health minister Alan Milburn proposed abolishing PIP for people under 25 and replacing it with a new benefits system. The government agreed to move people aged 18 to 24 to it from the health-related component of Universal Credit as well. It is currently unclear how the two reviews will be combined.

Rising costs

Spending on PIP is forecast to exceed £41 billion by 2030, compared with £15 billion in 2020. As of 30 April 2026, 4 million people in the United Kingdom were receiving this payment. The charity Scope urged the government not to weaken the programme, stressing that it is vital financial support for many disabled people.

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