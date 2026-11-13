Britain proposes method to detect mirror life — ScienceAlert

Researchers from the University of Strathclyde and Durham University in the United Kingdom have proposed a possible principle for detecting so-called mirror life — hypothetical organisms whose molecules would have chirality opposite to that typical of life on Earth. The work was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, ScienceAlert reports.

A method based on polarized light

The proposed approach is based on circularly polarized luminescence — a property of light that can indicate the chirality of molecules. Chirality is the property of a structure to exist in forms that are mirror images of one another, like the left and right hands.

Scientists suggest that fluorescent probes could be added to a sample and the nature of the emission could then be measured. Provided that mirror organisms were chemically similar to ordinary life on Earth, such signals could theoretically help identify an unusual molecular structure.

The method has not yet been tested

No experiments were conducted as part of this work. The authors described how existing technologies for recording circularly polarized luminescence could be adapted for cameras, microscopes and other scanning devices.

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One advantage of this approach, researchers say, is the possibility of developing the method without creating mirror organisms themselves. They also propose using several different fluorescent probes simultaneously to reduce the likelihood of false-positive results.

The next stage should be testing the probes on ordinary cells. This will help assess how their hypothetical mirror versions could be recognized, as well as improve light detection and fluorescent staining of samples.

Mirror life has not yet been detected or created. At the same time, researchers draw attention to potential risks associated primarily with hypothetical mirror bacteria: existing medicines may not work on organisms with different molecular chirality. Scientific and regulatory bodies have already called for strict limits on the laboratory development of mirror bacteria.

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