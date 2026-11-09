UK launches commission to review gambling laws — The Guardian

The United Kingdom is launching a new Gambling Policy Commission, which will conduct an independent assessment of the current legal framework in the gambling sector and consider the need for further reforms, including the possible adoption of a new law. The commission is chaired by Jagjit Chadha, a professor of economics at the University of Cambridge, The Guardian reports.

Evidence gathering until February 2027

At its launch, the commission will call on organisations and individuals to submit evidence and proposals by 12 February 2027. It then plans to present its findings and recommendations before the country’s next general election.

According to Chadha, the last comprehensive independent review of gambling legislation was conducted a quarter of a century ago. Since then, both the market itself and the technological environment have changed significantly. The current Gambling Act 2005 is increasingly described as “analogue” legislation in the digital age due to the development of online gambling, prediction markets and cryptocurrencies.

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“Our aim is to examine the evidence carefully and independently, understand how the current system has operated, assess the impact of recent reforms and determine what legislative and regulatory framework will be appropriate in the years ahead,” Chadha said.

Special attention to horse racing

The commission’s remit includes considering the special status of British horse racing in the relationship between gambling and sport. This includes, in particular, the statutory betting levy and media rights linked to betting volumes.

Betting on racing accounts for a small share of the gambling market, but is important for financing the sport. The commission includes experts in economics, law, public policy, public health and sport. They include the commission’s chief economist James Reed and Plumpton Racecourse director Tom Savill, who are co-authors of research on the financing and economic significance of horse racing.

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