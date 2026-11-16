In the United Kingdom, former participants in the Vote Leave and Leave.EU campaigns have launched new movements opposing the country’s possible return to the European Union. The new Stay Out group will be led by Vote Leave veteran Oliver Lewis, while the parallel Enough Official movement is being launched by the Leave.EU team led by Andy Wigmore, The Guardian reports.

Two movements against returning to the EU

Stay Out is backed by former minister Michael Gove, who was co-chair of Vote Leave. Dominic Cummings, who is associated with Vote Leave, has no formal role in the new movement. A Stay Out video claims that the United Kingdom rejoining the EU would cost the country £750 million a week. The clip also showed footage of recent unrest in France and Spain and warned about uncontrolled migration.

Wigmore told the Telegraph that Enough Official seeks to work with Stay Out. According to him, there should be no separate camps among Brexit supporters this time, and participants in both initiatives are ready to support each other.

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Politicians’ reactions

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would consider it “madness” to make the Brexit issue the main political priority. He also indicated that he could join a campaign to keep the United Kingdom outside the EU.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said she does not want to take part in a new campaign around Brexit. At the same time, she expressed the view that voters would decide to remain outside the European Union and called for a focus on the economy, defence, cuts to welfare payments and job creation.

Lewis said that Stay Out would focus on economic arguments, migration and the risk of a new escalation of social divisions. Gove, for his part, said that a move toward rejoining the EU would mean another decade of difficult negotiations and a return to divisions in British society.

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