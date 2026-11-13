In the United Kingdom, near Gloucester, 41-year-old U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Tyner was detained on suspicion of attempting to spy for Russia. He was a human resources specialist and served in NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, UPI reports.

Suspicions and detention

According to London’s Metropolitan Police, Tyner was detained on suspicion of obtaining or disclosing protected information, as well as assisting foreign intelligence services. On Thursday, law enforcement obtained a warrant for the military officer’s continued detention, meaning he may be held until November 19.

The investigation was conducted by the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism unit in cooperation with the FBI and the U.S. military. FBI Director Kash Patel said that suspicions of espionage are of particular concern to the United States and its allies.

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Service in NATO structure

Tyner served at Imjin Barracks, where the headquarters of a NATO structure that develops plans for the use of ground forces in the event of a crisis is located. He previously served in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Qatar.

The serviceman’s motives have not yet been established. At the same time, according to USA Today, one official said that, based on available assessments, Tyner had not transferred intelligence information to the Russian authorities. U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command commander Brigadier General Sean Stinchon called the case a reminder of the constant threat posed by individuals who have access to sensitive information.

Russia’s reaction and further procedure

In the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side did not know the circumstances of the detention and allegedly had no connection to it. According to a U.S. department official cited by USA Today, after charges are brought against Tyner in the United Kingdom, the U.S. military must hold him accountable in the United States under military justice rules.

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