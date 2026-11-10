In the United Kingdom, police detained a 41-year-old US Army servicemember on suspicion of aiding Russia. According to ABC News Australia, British law enforcement said that the detainee is a member of the US Army.

Detention near Gloucester

The man was detained on Tuesday near the city of Gloucester. According to police, the detention was carried out under the National Security Act.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police reported suspicions

British police link the detention to suspicion that the man was helping Russia. ABC reports this as a statement by law enforcement, rather than an established fact. The brief statement does not specify what the alleged assistance to Russia may have involved or what additional circumstances of the case are known to the investigation.

At the time of publication, the man was being held in custody at a police station in London. British police provided no other details about his identity or further procedural actions in the statement.

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